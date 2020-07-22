UPDATED: Armed Police and Helicopter called to Margate after man spotted with a Weapon

An armed operation involving officers from Kent Police and a helicopter from the National air support have been called into action following reports of a man with a guns this evening.

Armed officers were scrambled to Clifton Gardens in the town just after 8pm on Wednesday evening.

Two Authorised Firearms Officers could be seen with a weapons looking for the man.

He was detained by officers a short time later

A spokesman for Kent Police Officers were called to Clifton Gardens, Margate at 8.12pm on Wednesday 22 July 2020 following a report that a man had been seen with what was believed to be a weapon.

Officers attended and, with the assistance of the police helicopter, located a man who was arrested. Enquiries are ongoing.