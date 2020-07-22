White Van man Horror crash on the Holiday bypass in Kent

A large section of the A256 in Sandwich is likely to remain closed for several hours following a fatal road collision between a motorbike and a Ford transit van.

The motorcycle rider has sadly died of horrific injuries after colliding with the van side on whilst carrying out an overtake maneuver.

The driver of the Ford transit who is from out of the area has been rushed to hospital following the horror crash that happened just after 11.30am on Wednesday.

The Kent and Sussex and Surrey Air ambulance was called to the scene to treat both rider and driver but sadly the rider died.

Specialist crash scene collision investigators from Kent Road have taken over the investigation and have spent the morning collecting evidence from the horrific incident.

A spokesman for Kent Police said:”Officers were called to the A256 Sandwich bypass at 11.41am on Wednesday, 22 July 2020 following a report of a road traffic collision.

The incident involved a motorcycle and a van. The motorcyclist is reported to have died.”

“Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are on the scene and the road is currently closed.”

Investigators from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to call their appeal line on 01622 798538 or email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk