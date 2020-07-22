Woman arrested on suspicion of murder of Baby in Wembley

Police investigating the death of a baby in Wembley have arrested a woman on suspicion of murder. Officers were called to an address in Preston Road, Wembley, at approximately 9.51am on Wednesday, 22 July to a report of an injured infant.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended. A baby, believed to be less than a year old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Next of kin are being supported by specially trained officers. A woman, has been arrested today and remains in custody. It is believed that all parties involved were known to each other.

At this early stage, police are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

Enquiries into the circumstances continue. North West Commander Roy Smith said: “This is a tragic incident and my thoughts are with all those affected including the family and our first responders who rushed to the scene. “Whilst I know the effects of this death will reverberate throughout the local community, please be reassured that we are doing everything we can to investigate and, at this early stage, are not seeking any other person in connection with the death. “I would like to hear from anyone who feels they may have information that could assist our investigation to understand this horrific tragedy – please contact us on 101 and quote CAD1977 of the 22nd July.”