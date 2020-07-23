Around 7,000 suspected LSD deals were seized from a van on the M2 near Aylesford after officers were called to a vehicle driving erratically.

The incident happened at 6.05pm on Wednesday 22 July 2020 after members of the public reported the van had come to a stop against a barrier on the hard shoulder of the coastbound carriageway, near the junction for Bluebell Hill.

A patrol from Kent Police’s Roads Policing Unit attended and the driver, a man in his 30s from the Maidstone area, was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drugs.

When the van was searched the officers found a plastic bag containing a quantity of suspected ketamine and 11 perforated cardboard sheets of suspected LSD deals (photo).

The driver was further arrested on suspicion of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply and possession of Class B drugs. A search of his home address led to the seizure of more suspected LSD deals and a quantity of cash.

The suspect remains in police custody while the investigation continues.