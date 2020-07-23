Detectives from the Mets Specialist Crime Command (Trident) are appealing for information after three young people were shot in Haringey.

Officers were called at 12.42am on Thursday, 23 July to reports of gunshots at Rochford Car Park, Willan Road, N17.

Local officers, supported by firearms officers, attended the scene. Three people were found close to the area suffering from gunshot wounds.

All three have been taken to hospital, their next of kin have been informed.

One, a 19-year-old man, is in a critical condition. A second person, a 15-year-old boy, has possible life changing injuries. A third person, a boy also aged 15, has injuries that are not though life-changing or threatening.

It is thought that the gunmen arrived in car, carried out the shootings and then left in the same car.

Three crime scenes are in place. No arrests at this time.

Detective Inspector Gemma Alger, said: “Young men have been shot, one is critically injured and another has injuries that may mean his life has changed forever. We want to stop these acts of violence and we can only do this by people telling us what they know.

“I am extremely grateful to those who have already come forward, but I still need more help. I want to hear from anyone who was in the area and may have seen a car driving around prior to the shooting, or saw it being driven erratically from the scene. Even if you don’t think you saw anything suspicious, if you were around and have any dashcam footage we want to hear from you. You can be reassured that anyone calling police will be fully supported. ”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD 297/23JUL

To give information anonymously contact Crimestopp