Drugs, weapons and fake identification documents were seized after a dealer was stopped by police Sadri Gega has now been jailed for four years

Drugs, weapons and fake identification documents were seized after a dealer was stopped by police in Tunbridge Wells earlier this year.

Sadri Gega has now been sentenced to four years’ imprisonment for his role in delivering cocaine to users from his car.

Gega had been at the wheel of a Kia Rio, which had been seen acting suspiciously on 7 January 2020. Officers from the Tunbridge Wells Community Policing Team approached the vehicle when it was parked in London Road, where Gega presented them with a driving licence and an Italian identification document bearing a false name. Police then noticed an extendable baton in a pocket behind a passenger seat and the car was searched. This led to the discovery of 26 deal bags containing cocaine.

A nearby address linked to Gega was later searched where a suitcase was found containing a further 30 bags of cocaine, as well as almost £2,000 in cash and a lock knife with a blade of almost four inches. Gega’s true identity was revealed when an Albanian residency card and passport were also recovered.

Aged 54, of no fixed address, Gega appeared before Maidstone Crown Court charged with possessing cocaine with intent to supply, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and possessing criminal property (namely the cash seized). He was further charged with possessing a false identity document and with possessing an identity document with improper intention. Gega pleaded guilty and was sentenced on Monday 20 July.

PC Chris Clancy, of the Tunbridge Wells Community Policing Team, said: ‘The sentencing of Gega is just the latest example of just how effective our officers continue to be, in identifying and tackling those who try to sell drugs within our communities. There remains a lot of hard work to do, but we are absolutely determined to detect and dismantle the organised criminal gangs, whose actions can really devastate people’s lives. Support from the public also remains invaluable in helping us detect and also deter criminals from operating in your local areas. If you see anything suspicious please don’t hesitate to contact police by calling 101, or 999 if a crime is in progress.’