Eighty Firefighters sent to tackle Blaze at Park Royal bakery and restaurant

15 fire engines and around 80 firefighters are tackling a fire in a shop with flats above on Minerva Road in #ParkRoyal.

A Spokesman for London Fire said that they taken over Fifty 999 calls to the blaze

The blaze has ripped through a bakery and restaurant. Initial there were suggestions that residential properties were involved, but that appears now not to be the case.

There is a lot of thick black smoke and your advised to close your doors and windows if you are nearby.

Further Updates to follow