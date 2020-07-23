Fifteen year old boy arrested for Murder in Thame

Thames Valley Police has launched a murder investigation in Thame.

At around 7.05pm today (22/7) a man was found with injuries in Chinnor Road, Thame.

Sadly a 20-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, his next of kin have been informed and will be supported by specialist teams.

Currently police would like to speak to a group of young men who were seen in the area at the time of this incident.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Mike Roddy of the Major Crime Unit, said: “We are in the very early stages of this murder investigation.

“Our thoughts first and foremost go out to the family of the man who has sadly died.

“It is really important that anyone with information about what happened, comes forward.

“Although the details of what exactly has happened is unclear at the moment, we would like to hear from you if you saw anything suspicious this evening in Chinnor Road or Essex Road and the surrounding areas.

“We know there were a number of people in the area who will have seen this unfold and may have even caught some of the incident on video.

“Please do not share this video on social media, but instead share it with police. A man has died in this incident and if you have footage or pictures this could be very traumatic for the family and friends of the man who has died.

“We know this will be concerning for the community but there will be an increased police presence in the area. Feel free to approach these officers if you have any concerns.

“Road closures are currently in place in Chinnor Road at the junction with Queens Road, Dormer Road at the junction of Garden City and Cotmore Gardens at the junction of Cotmore Close.

“It is expected these roads will be closed for several hours so please avoid the area and thank you for your patience.

“If you have any information you think might help, please call 101 quoting the reference URN 1152 (22/7) or make a report online.

“If you would prefer to remain 100% anonymous, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Update: A boy, aged 15, from Oxfordshire has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.