Information is sought to help find a missing teenager from Dartford.

Scarlett Eddy was reported missing from the town on Sunday 19 July 2020, although the 16-year-old has since been seen in Gillingham during the evening of Wednesday 22 July.

She is described as 5ft 6ins tall, and has a medium build with dark brown straight hair and blue eyes. She is believed to be wearing a blue, pink and purple striped shirt, a brown jacket, black jeans and trainers.

Scarlett has links to Medway, Gravesend and Croydon.

Anyone who sees Scarlett or has information regarding her whereabouts, is asked to call Kent Police on 101 quoting 19-1646.

