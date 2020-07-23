Information is wanted to help locate a missing 28-year-old man from Ashford.

Steven Ferris was last seen in the Kingsnorth Road area of the town at around midday on Tuesday 21 July 2020.

Officers are concerned for his welfare.

He is described as 6ft 1in tall, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is believed to be wearing a t-shirt and jeans and has access to a black Vauxhall Vectra with an 06 registration.

Anyone who knows of Steven’s whereabouts is asked to call Kent Police on 101 quoting 22-1219.