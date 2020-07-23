Man charged with terror offences following East London Raid

A 27-year-old man arrested by officers from the Met Police Counter Terrorism Command has today, 23 July, been charged with a terrorism offence.

Sahayb Aweys Munye Abu, 27, of east London, has been charged with preparation of terrorist acts, contrary to section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

He has been remanded in custody to appear via video link at Westminster Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, Friday, 24 July.

On 9 July, Met Police Counter Terrorism Command officers, supported by East Midlands Counter Terrorism Policing, arrested four men in east London and Leicestershire under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

Three others arrested have subsequently released without charge.