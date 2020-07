There’s a massive police presence at Bow Church DLR station, which is cordoned off.

Ambulances, helicopters and at least eight police cars are on the scene in what has been described as a major incident. It is understood that the same is at Deons Road. All shut off,armed police,dogs,ambulance on site to deal with an ongoing incident.

DLR Tweeted: “There is no service between Canary Wharf and Stratford due to public action at Bow Church.