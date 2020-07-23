 Manhunt continues for Man who attack an other passenger with a machete at Bow Church Station – UKNIP
Manhunt continues for Man who attack an other passenger with a machete at Bow Church Station

July 23, 2020
There’s a massive police presence at Bow Church DLR station, which is cordoned off.

 

Ambulances, helicopters and at least eight police cars are on the scene in what has been described as a major incident.

Two large machetes  were found during the search for the man who remains outstanding. Cordons remain at Devons Road and Bow Church Station

 

 

It is understood that the same is at Devons Road. All shut off,armed police,dogs,ambulance on site to deal with an ongoing incident.

DLR Tweeted: “There is no service between Canary Wharf and Stratford due to public action at Bow Church.

Specialist firearms teams from the British Transport Police are continuing to look for the outstanding ma.