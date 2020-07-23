Police appeal to trace drivers leaving layby in fatal Sandwich collision

Witnesses are sought to a fatal collision near Sandwich.

A blue motorcycle and a white Ford Transit van, travelling on the A256 Sandwich Road, were involved in a collision at 11.40am on Wednesday 22 July 2020.

The collision took place on the Thanet-bound carriageway.

The rider of the motorcycle, a man in his 40s, was confirmed deceased at the scene and two other men received treatment at a local hospital.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are appealing for witnesses and would like to speak to a van driver who was reported to have left a layby and joined the Sandwich-bound carriageway at a similar time to the collision.

It is believed the driver will have important information which could assist with enquiries.

Witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage, of either the collision or the vehicles just before the incident, should call the SCIU appeal line on 01622 798538 or email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk quoting HW/LB/63/20.