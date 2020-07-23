Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a teenager was stabbed repeatedly in #Nunhead, south-east London. Met Police say at 6:10pm they were called to reports of a fight involving males armed with knives on Harlescott Road, SE15.

A male in his late teens was found with stab wounds – London’s Air Ambulance also attended the incident.

Police say they await an update on the victims condition.

The Met added: Due to the disorder a Section 60 stop and search power has been authorised.