14-year-old boy stabbed with a machete in Southend Beach bloodbath

A 14-year-old boy has been stabbed with a machete down the beach in Southend and Police have thrown the area into lockdown

Emergency services remain Chalkwell Park following the incident that took place at Chalkwell beach.

The park, which is on London Road, Westcliff, has been thrown into police lockdown Armed Police and medics remain at the scene on the ongoing incident.

Four police cars block the entrance of park, along with two ambulances and three unmarked police vehicles that are understood to be armed police officers. A man who asked not to be named said officers detained a man outside Chalkwell train station. He was covered in blood.

Essex Police have been approached for comment