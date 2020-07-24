 14-year-old boy stabbed with a machete in Southend Beach bloodbath – UKNIP
July 24, 2020
A 14-year-old boy  has been stabbed with a machete down the beach in Southend and Police have thrown the area into lockdown

Emergency services  remain Chalkwell Park following  the incident that took place  at Chalkwell beach.

The park, which is on London Road, Westcliff,  has been thrown into   police lockdown  Armed Police  and medics remain at the scene on the ongoing incident.

Four police cars block the entrance of park, along with two ambulances and three unmarked police vehicles that are understood to be armed police officers.

A man who asked not to be named  said officers detained a man  outside Chalkwell train station. He was covered in blood.

Essex Police have been approached for comment 

 