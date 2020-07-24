A dispersal order is being enforced in Ashford following a planned meeting of car enthusiasts.

Kent Police has been informed of a planned meeting of car enthusiasts in Ashford on the evening of Saturday 25 July 2020.

Previous meetings have resulted in Kent Police receiving numerous complaints about anti-social behaviour including loud music, revving engines and driving offences.

In response to the concerns, a dispersal order has been put in place covering Henwood Industrial Estate, Ellingham Industrial Estate and Sevington Industrial Park. It will remain in place from Friday 24 July at 6pm until Sunday 26 July at 6pm.

The order allows Kent Police to disperse people and vehicles from the area for up to 24 hours. Once dispersed, they are not permitted to return within that period. If they do so, they are liable to further action which could include the seizure of property including vehicles.

Inspector Jason Atkinson, of Ashford’s Community Safety Unit, said: ‘We know that anti-social behaviour is usually carried out by a minority, however meet ups like this have previously caused alarm and distress to the public. A dispersal order is just one of the ways we can tackle the issue.

‘We are happy to work with organisers and offer advice and guidance to avoid offences being committed.

‘Whilst we continue to work with our partner agencies in tackling behaviour like this, we ask that members of the public continue to report incidents to us by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also report anti-social behaviour online.’