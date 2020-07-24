A man found with more than £300,000 in cash in a car he was driving has been jailed.

Officers spotted the hired Renault Clio frequently stopping in Deal on Saturday 9 May 2020 and suspected it may have been involved in drug dealing.

When the car was searched, officers found £314,885 divided between two bags and the driver, Ricky Lewis, was arrested.

Lewis, 35, initially told officers he had driven to Kent to cut his friends’ hair and did not realise the cash was in the car. However, he offered no explanation for how he came by the money.

When Lewis’ home in Wakehurst Drive, Crawley, West Sussex was searched, officers found a Taser.

He refused to answer any questions about the cash when he was interviewed and was charged with possession of criminal property and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Lewis admitted both charges at Canterbury Crown Court on Monday 8 June and was jailed for two years and two months on Friday 24 July.

Detective Inspector Emma Lawry, Kent Police’s senior investigating officer, said: ‘Lewis was found in a hire car with a huge amount of money, the origin of which he has repeatedly refused to explain.

‘I would like to commend the alertness of our local officers on the night, which has resulted in a considerable amount of criminal property being removed from circulation.

‘Kent Police will not tolerate offenders coming into our county from others area of the country and we will do everything we can to disrupt their operations and seize property.’