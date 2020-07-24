A man has appeared in court charged with murder following a death in Ealing.

Leon Joseph 36 , of Elfwine Road, W7 appeared on Thursday 23 July at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court charged with the murder of 60-year-old Glenroy Joseph.

He was additionally charged with actual bodily harm and two counts of assault by beating.

Joseph was remanded in custody to appear at the Central Criminal Court on Monday 27 July.

Police were called shortly after 6pm on Monday, 20 July to reports of a disturbance outside a residential address on Elfwine Road, W7.

Officers attended and found a man with a serious head injury. The London Ambulance Service attended and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Next of kin have been notified.

On Tuesday 21 July, Joseph was arrested on suspicion of murder, and additionally in relation to an incident in Ealing earlier that day involving two male victims. He was taken to a west London police station and later charged as above.