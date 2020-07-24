A third robber has been jailed after a security van driver was attacked during a delivery to a bank in Medway.

Daniel Gurley, 38, of Stoke Newington Church Street, London, committed the offence along with two other men in Rainham High Street on the morning of Wednesday 25 September 2019.

Gurley denied robbery and stood trial at Maidstone Crown Court on 20 July 2020. The trial lasted four days before a jury found him guilty of the crime and a judge jailed him for five years.

Warren Young, 36, of Cavendish Avenue, Gillingham, and getaway driver Samnit Sidhu, 24, of Cromwell Road in Grays, Essex, previously pleaded guilty to the robbery and were sentenced on Thursday 21 November 2019.

Young received a custodial sentence of four-and-a-half years while Sidhu, who also admitted possession of cocaine with intent to supply, possession of cannabis with intent to supply and possession of a CS spray, was jailed for five years and three months.

The robbery was reported to Kent Police at 10.35am after the victim, who was uninjured, told staff at the bank what had happened to him.

He said he had just unloaded a cash box from the back of his secure van when he was approached by a man, later identified as being Young.

Gurley was also present when the cash box was snatched from the driver and both men escaped by running towards a black Nissan Qashqai driven by Sidhu.

Although their faces were not seen in CCTV footage of the incident, detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate were able to prove their involvement by tracking the movements of their getaway vehicle and analysing data from their mobile phones.

Detectives were able to locate the vehicle by using automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) software and it was stopped in Cromwell Road, Grays, Essex, at about 7.20pm the same day. The car was being driven by Sidhu, who was arrested on suspicion of robbery.

He was carrying a bag at the time, which was found to contain a number of packets of cocaine and herbal cannabis, a set of weighing scales and approximately £3,000 cash. A can of CS spray was also located in the pocket of the driver’s side door.

Young was stopped and arrested at 5.10pm the following day, and during a search of his home address officers located approximately £10,000 in cash inside a carrier bag in the basement.

The investigation continued and police were able to link Gurley to Young and Sidhu, and also prove he travelled with the two men to Rainham on the day of the robbery.

Gurley’s DNA was also identified on a glove found on the passenger seat of Sidhu’s car and he was arrested on 27 November 2019 and subsequently charged with robbery.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Mark Froome said: ‘Gurley was an active participant in this robbery, working with Young and Sidhu to plan and carry out this attack on an unsuspecting driver going about his daily business.

‘We were able to arrest Young and Sidhu within two days of this offence, and further investigation led us to Gurley. Although he didn’t take the cash box, he was on stand-by to help Young in carrying out the robbery should he need it.

‘This case highlights how modern technology helps to brings offenders to justice as without the use of ANPR software and mobile phone analysis it would have been much harder to link the men to this crime.

‘Gurley continued to deny his involvement throughout the trial, but the jury saw through his lies and he will now spend a considerable amount of time in jail, along with Young and Sidhu.’