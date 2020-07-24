Decapitated body found in Harpenden is not being treated as suspicious say Police

An investigation has been launched after a man was found decapitated in Harpenden in the early hours of Friday morning.



Police Paramedics and an air ambulance was called following the gruesome discovery by Roads Policing officers on Thrales end Lane on the outskirts of Harpenden.

Shock residents on Cooters End Lane have revealed that a large police presence had remained at the scene until about 2pm on Friday.

There was people in white paper suits thena private ambulance came along and removed the man.

We have had people coming and going looking across between the two oak trees.

One resident who asked not to be named said that he uses to go shooting in the area and revealed that he one found a dead baby in a cardboard box that had been dumped.

Sergeant James Thorne, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “We were called at around 4.40am this morning to Thrales End Lane, East Hyde.

“Emergency services attended and a man found in a vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared and passed to the coroner.”