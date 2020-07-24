Detectives, supported by specialist firearms officers, have recovered 25 firearms and ammunition from a property in Enfield.

On Thursday, 23 July, officers executed a warrant at a property on Hadley Road. Once officers had entered the address, the two occupants, a man and a woman – aged 25 and 44 respectively – were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply firearms.

A search of the property uncovered 25 firearms, some of which were loaded. The firearms were mainly revolvers.

A firearm workshop was located in the kitchen, which included a bullet moulding press, lathes, bullet cases and bullet heads and other component parts. A scientist from the Firearms Forensic Unit (FFU) attended the scene along with Scene of Crime Officers (SOCO).

Both suspects remain in custody at this time.

Detective Superintendent Neil Ballard, from the Specialist Crime Command, said: “London is a safer place after the seizure of these 25 firearms and ammunition, which we suspect were soon to be used in violence and shootings in London. We believe these firearms were obtained from around the UK, the ammunition was manufactured at this address, and the guns with ammunition were then being supplied across London gangs. There has been an increase of Pin-fire revolvers found within London in recent months.

“Tackling violence is our top priority and I can definitely say that this seizure will contribute strongly to our long-term strategy of reducing violence and gun crime in the capital.”

+ Also taking place, on the same day, officers arrested 10 people on suspicion of drugs supply and firearms offences under ‘Operation Detroit’. The warrants took place across north and east London, as well as a firearms arrest at an address in Hertfordshire.