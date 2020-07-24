Four people from Ramsgate have been charged in connection to dealing Class A drugs in the town.

Following an investigation by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate into County Line drugs supply in the area, four arrests were made by officers on Wednesday 22 July 2020.

The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised charges of conspiring to supply heroin and crack cocaine between 16 June 2019 and 29 May 2020 against James Martin, 52, of Royal Road; 29-year-old Christopher Charlton and 41-year-old Samantha McKeown, both of Quetta Road; and Zena Watts, 37, of Clements Road.

All four appeared via virtual link at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 23 July where they were remanded in custody.

The case will next be heard at Canterbury Crown Court on Thursday 20 August.