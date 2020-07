.

Aaron Dunlop was reported missing on 14 July and officers have been carrying out numerous enquiries since the report was received.

It is believed the 17-year-old has travelled to Bournemouth and officers are appealing for anyone who has seen him to get in contact.

He is described as being 5ft 9ins tall with a large build and was last seen wearing a black tracksuit with black trainers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 101 quoting 14-1283.