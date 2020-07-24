Man arrested after two sawn-off shotguns found in Stolen vehicle that crashed in Bromley

Officers arrested a man in Lewisham after the stolen vehicle he was in ran a red light, collided with a cyclist and a car, and was found with two sawn-off shotguns inside it.



At approximately 4.30pm on Thursday, 23 July, officers from the Met’s RTPC were driving through Bromley Road, junction with Bellingham Road, to attend an unrelated matter.

They noticed a car run a red light before hitting another car and cyclist and then mount the pavement.

Several suspects fled on foot but one of the men was stopped by a member of the public and then detained by officers at the scene. An extensive search of the area to trace the outstanding suspects was conducted but they were not apprehended. Enquiries to locate them continue.

An off-duty officer from the Met’s South East command unit was passing when he saw the situation unfold. Spotting the car, and the firearm inside, he stood guard outside of it until back up arrived.

A search of the stolen vehicle revealed two sawn-off shotguns and a number of loose cartridges.

The cyclist was taken to a south London hospital, where their injuries have been assessed as not life-changing or life-threatening.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested for firearms, weapons and road traffic offences and is currently being held at a south London police station.

Detective Superintendent Nick Blackburn, of the Met’s Specialist Crime South command, said: “Those responsible for this left a trail of destruction behind and, because of them, a cyclist has been badly injured.

“I want those suspects to know that there is a dedicated team conducting extensive enquiries and are determined to track them down and hold them to account for what they have done.

“The Met continues to work around the clock to identify and pursue offenders, help bring perpetrators to justice, take weapons off the street, support victims, engage and reassure the public, and keep our communities safe.

“If you know anything about those who have committed this crime, I urge you to come forward and speak to us, or anonymously to Crimestoppers.”