Manhunt for White van man after fatal Hit and Run in Sutton

A manhunt has been launched in Sutton after a white van struck a woman and drove off.

Police have launched an hit and run investigation following fatal collision.

Despite efforts of flying doctors and paramedics the woman was declared dead at the scene.

Police are appealing for the driver of the van who made off from the scene to do the right thing and hand yourself in. This won’t go away and we will find you.

A spokesman for the Met Police said:”Officers remain on scene after LAS and Air Ambulance were called at 6.57pm to Tonfield Road Sutton following collision involving two vehicles.

Police working to ID and inform Next of Kin.



Police are working to determine whether deceased was a passenger or a pedestrian.

One vehicle did not stop at scene; enquiries to locate it ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Witnesses or anyone with those with info – please call 101 ref CAD 6284.