Met continue to work across London to shut down any illegal and dangerous unlicensed music events

This weekend, the Met will continue to work across London to shut down any illegal and dangerous unlicensed music events (UMEs).

Since the UME on the Angel Town Estate in Brixton on Thursday, 25 June, the Met has received information on more than 530 events across the capital. On Saturday, 18 July alone, information was received on 86 separate incidents.

The Met is responding to approximately 23 UMEs every day.

UMEs are illegal, have no security, are not insured, are not ticketed and they are frequently associated with anti-social behaviour and violence. Those attending a UME are putting themselves at risk.

Commander Ade Adelekan, said: “There can be doubt that unlicensed music events are dangerous and highly disruptive for local communities. Communities caught in the middle of an event have a miserable time, with large crowds turning up at their estate and playing loud music and consuming alcohol, and at times, drugs and causing damage. The fear they create is totally unacceptable.

“What is of great concern to me is the very real risk that these events will result in violence. During previous events a small minority have targeted police officers with extreme violence, resulting in police officers being injured.

“We also have to remember that the country remains in a national health crisis. It is vitally important we all play our part in avoiding mass gatherings to help protect ourselves, family and friends.

“It is because of this, we will not standby and allow these events to happen. They will be shut down.”

The Met has released new body worn video from the Brixton UME on 25 June, as well as a series of 999 calls from recent events. Throughout this footage and 999 calls, you can clearly identify the highly disruptive and violent nature of UMEs, as well as the impact this has on residents.

As soon as police receive information on a UME, officers we will work with organisers and local authorities to shut down events at the earliest opportunity. If organisers fail to comply, police will use legislation to seize sound systems and laptops. Legislation is also used to disperse crowds and ultimately make arrests if people fail to comply.

Commander Adelekan, added: “I would urge anyone who has any information on a UME to reach out and let us know. The earlier we have information, the sooner we can act and ensure that crowds are sent away and sounds systems are turned off and seized. Help us to keep your community safe.

“You can report matters by dialling 101 or by call anonymously on 0800 555 111. In an emergency, you should dial 999.”