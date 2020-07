Police are on scene with LAS and Air Ambulance after call at 6.57pm to Tonfield Road Sutton following collision involving two vehicles.

One woman – no further details – was pronounced dead at scene.

Police working to ID and inform Next of Kin.

Police are working to determine whether deceased was a passenger or a pedestrian.

One vehicle did not stop at scene; enquiries to locate it ongoing. No arrests.

Witnesses or anyone with those with info – please call 101 ref CAD 6284.