Two brothers who held a young women in slavery have been jailed

Both men were sentenced on Friday, 24 July at Woolwich Crown Court after pleading guilty earlier this year at the same court

Ilcic Dumitru, 19 of Plumstead High Street, SE18 was sentenced to 15 years and three months’ imprisonment for conspiracy to arrange or facilitate the trafficking into the UK a person for sexual exploitation, conspiracy to hold a person in servitude and being in concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, namely cocaine.

Ioan Dumitru, 24 of Balgowan Street, SE18, was sentenced to 16 years’ imprisonment for conspiracy to arrange or facilitate the trafficking into the UK a person for sexual exploitation and conspiracy to hold a person in servitude.

The court heard how the 20-year-old victim, from Romania, was duped into coming to the UK to work in a factory. An airline ticket was purchased for her and on Sunday, 7 April 2019 she arrived at Luton Airport.

She was collected from the airport by the two brothers and was taken to a house in Plumstead, where there were two other Romania females. Her travel documents were taken from her.

On the evening of her arrival she was told to get ready as they were going out to work. She was told to wear ‘sexy clothes’ and was driven to north London. Here she was handed a small bag of wipes and condoms and told she was working the streets.

The victim told the men she had never done this type of work before, she was told she would learn. She was forced into having her first customer that night and Ioan Dumitru threatened to ‘break her head’ if she did not make any money for them.

During one of her first outings on the street, once of her client’s condom split and she became pregnant.

Through the fear of violence and the control the brothers had on her she continued working on the street as a sex worker. She was forced to sleep with 10 to 15 clients a day, sometimes making up to a £1,000 a day, which was taken straight from her.

She was regularly beaten and abused by her captors, once with a stick on the back of her legs. She was never allowed to leave the house on her own and always had someone with her.

When she was around seven months’ pregnant, she feared the baby was dead as she could no longer feel it move. This was the result a forced attempted abortion. It was around this time that a client asked her if she was in touch with her family in Romania. She told him a few or the awful things that had happened to her.

A week later, the unknown man, came to see her again and gave her a small mobile phone which she hid.

She managed to get in contact with her family in Romania without her captors knowledge and told her family of her situation in the UK. On Wednesday, 18 December 2019 Romanian authorities contacted Met officers from the Modern Slavery and Child Sexual Exploitation Unit (MSCE).

Two Romanian officers, who are seconded to the UK to help with international affairs with Romania, were instrumental in helping detectives. They and a team of officers were immediately deployed to the address and both men were arrested for offences under Section 2 of the Modern Slavery Act, controlling prostitution and actual bodily harm. Ilcic was additionally arrested for being concerned in the supply of drugs after evidence was discovered on his phone at the time of his arrest.



Detective Inspector Grant Anderson, from the MSCE unit, said: “This was an awful crime which subjected a vulnerable young woman to a hideous way of life. We know she will never forget her time in captivity but I can report she gave birth to a healthy baby boy.

“I hope she now has some closure after knowing these men will be behind bars for a long time.

“We are committed to bringing these offenders to justice and will continue to work with local and oversea partners to do this.”

Both men were charged on Thursday, 19 December 2019 as above. Ilcic Dumitru pleaded guilty to conspiracy to arrange or facilitate the trafficking into the UK a person for sexual exploitation and conspiracy to hold a person in servitude on Friday, 6 March. He pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs on Friday, 20 March. Ioan Dumitru pleaded guilty on Friday, 20 March to all offences.