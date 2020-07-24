Two people have died after a house fire in Dover

Two people have died after a house fire at Primrose Hill that started around 10:30pm on Thursday night.

A man died at the scene and a woman died after being taken to a London hospital. The cause is currently being investigated.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to a house fire in Primrose Hill, Dover. Four fire engines were sent to the scene, as well as a height vehicle, and crews wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the flames. Sadly, one person died at the scene. Another casualty was passed into the care of paramedics. The cause is currently being investigated. South East Coast Ambulance and Kent Police also attended.