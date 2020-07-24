Witnesses are being sought after a teenage girl was raped in Gravesend

Two witnesses are being sought after a teenage girl reported being raped in Gravesend.

The incident took place between 6pm and 8pm on Wednesday 23 October 2019 in Woodlands Park, Gravesend near the play park, and it is believed two people may have disturbed the suspect.

Kent Police was notified of the assault on 12 June 2020 and investigating officers arrested a teenage boy on 30 June.

He has since been released pending further enquiries.

As part of the investigation officers would like to talk to two people who are believed to have been in the park at the time and may have witnessed the incident.

Investigating officer PC Marissa Freeman said: ‘I appreciate a long time has passed since October 2019 but I would urge people to try to think back to that date in case they were likely to have been in the park at the time.

‘We believe two people may have witnessed the assault, without knowing the significance of what they had seen, and we would like to hear from anyone who thinks they can help with this investigation.’

Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 01474 366149 quoting reference 46/99108/20.