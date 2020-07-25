A suspected burglar has been charged after a property was targeted in Tonbridge.

Money and tobacco were reportedly stolen during an aggravated burglary at a property in Trench Road on Tuesday 28 January 2020.

Lee Murphy, 22, of Bondfield Close in Tunbridge Wells, was arrested in connection with the burglary on Friday 24 July. He is charged with burglary, possession of an offensive weapon and assaulting an emergency worker, namely a police constable.

Mr Murphy appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 25 July 2020 and has been remanded in custody until his next court appearance on 21 August.