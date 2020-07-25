Bromley woman charged with grave smashing

Officers investigating the damage of graveyard ornaments in Swanscombe have charged a woman.

Helen Devall, 46, of Rayfield Close, Bromley, has been charged with five counts of criminal damage and one charge of assaulting an emergency worker relating to an incident while in custody.

The charges were brought following a call to Kent Police at 2.12pm on 23 July 2020 reporting that a person had damaged flowers, vases and ornaments on display on several graves at a cemetery in Park Road.

Officers attended and following a search of the area a woman was arrested.

Miss Devall remains in custody and is due to appear at Medway Magistrates’ Court on 26 August.