Detectives have launched a murder investigation and arrested three men following the death of a man in Bromley.

Police were called at 8.25pm Friday, 24 July to Belmont Road in Chislehurst following reports of approximately 10 men fighting in the street.



Officers attended and found two men with stab injuries.

The London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended. The men – aged 30 and 26 years old – were taken to a south London hospital for treatment; their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

They have since been arrested on suspicion of murder.

At 8.54pm officers were alerted to a collision involving a van and a pedestrian near to Slades Drive, a short distance from the first crime scene.

The 34-year-old pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene at 9.38pm. His next of kin has been informed.

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course. Formal identification has not taken place.

The blue van did not stop at the scene and was found abandoned nearby.

Enquiries are in their early stages however these incidents are currently being treated as linked.

Homicide detectives from the Specialist Crime Command are investigating.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Leonard, said:“All three men sustained their injuries in a small area close to the Gordon Arms pub. I believe that there are people who may have witnessed the fight, and one of the victims being struck by a van, who are yet to speak with us. I would urge them to come forward.

“I would also like to hear from anyone who captured any images on their mobile phones. This could play an important part in our investigation.”

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday, 25 July. He remains in custody at south London police station.

A crime scene remains in place.

Anyone with information is asked to call the incident room on 020 8721 4622 or police via 101 quoting reference Cad 8031/24July.