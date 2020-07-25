Man and woman charged with multiple firearms offences.

Rosey Doolub, 45 of Hadley Road, Enfield and Marcel Barry, 25 of Chase Road, Enfield were both charged on Friday, 24 July, with:

– Two counts of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life/enable another to do so;

– Two counts of possessing a firearm of less than 30/60cm;

– Two counts of possession of ammunition with intent to endanger life/enable another to do so;

– Two counts of possessing ammunition for a firearm without certificate.

They were remanded to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 25 July.

Doolub and Barry were arrested on Thursday, 23 July, by officers from the Met’s Specialist Crime North and specialist firearms officers at an address in Enfield where 25 firearms were recovered.