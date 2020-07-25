Man on roof keeps whole South London awake causing Social Media meltdown

Specialist negotiator, Paramedics from the LAS and Police officer have been called in to try and talk a man down from a building in South London this evening.

Police at the scene have called on a Specialist team following a long drawn out operation that is very fuild.

A Police helicopter called in to monitor that situation has caused a social media meltdown after spending nearly three hours flying overhead in attempts to find the man who had taken refuse on a roof of Bedwell House on Brixton Road.

Some residents took to social media offering to buy the Police a drone for a good night’s sleep after a swop was made for a second helicopter to be brought into continue giving officers an eye from above.

@metpoliceuk the people of Brixton are willing to buy you guys a drone in exchange for a good night’s sleep.

Three Fire engines and an aerial ladder have also been sent to the on going incident that has kept up most of Brixton

The Met Police have been approached for comment.

More to follow