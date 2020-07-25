Man who led police on 100 mph fail to stop has been charged

A man who was wanted by Police has been charged with 11 offences including aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified and drug possession.

The charges come after a successful appeal made to the public following an abandoned police chase.

Skye Anderson-King, 30 is alleged to have driven at 100 miles an hour during a vehicle pursuit in a 30 zone in Newham whilst being pursued by officers from the Mets Roads and Transport Policing team.

An authorised pursuit was initiated on the A13 Newham Way, Canning Town, and officers pursued the driver, who went through red traffic lights against the flow of the traffic.

The driver reached speeds of 100mph in a 30mph speed limit, posing a substantial risk to other road users and pedestrians in the area.

Due to the dangerous manner of driving and risk exposed to members of the public, the decision was made to end the pursuit in Dock Road E6.

The vehicle was later found abandoned in Renfrew Close, E6.

Anderson-King is Has now been charged and will appear in court to answer 11 charges after putting himself and other at serious risk of injury.