A Medway drug dealer has been sentenced to four-and-a-half years imprisonment after admitting supplying heroin.

The court heard how Stephen Wilkes, 29, was arrested after officers conducted a search warrant at his address in Goose Road, Chatham on 12 March 2020.

During the search heroin was located hidden in a tub under the stairs. The drugs, which had been stamped with the logo of the car manufacture Porsche, were estimated to have a street value of around £300,000.

Wilkes was later charged with possession of heroin with intent to supply and possession of cannabis. He appeared at Maidstone Crown Court on Monday 13 July 2020 where he admitted the offences and was sentenced to four-and-a-half years.

Detective Constable Mark Froome of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate said: ‘This was a significant seizure of drugs that would have disrupted the drug supply network in the area.

‘We will continue to target those intent on dealing in the death and misery of class A drugs and will not hesitate in putting those involved in drug supply before the courts.’