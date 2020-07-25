One Dead two with stab injuries after Chislehurst Pub Fight

Police were called at 8.52pm on Friday, 24 July to Belmont Road in Chislehurst following reports of men fighting.

Police and London Ambulance Service attended and found two men with stab injuries. They were taken to hospital and their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

At 8.54pm police were alerted to a collision involving a van and a pedestrian near to Slades Drive, Chislehurst.

The pedestrian, a man believed to be in his thirties, died at the scene.

The van did not stop at the scene and was found abandoned nearby.

Enquiries are in their early stages however these incidents are currently being treated as linked.

Extensive cordons and road closures are in place as enquiries continue. There have been no arrests.

If anyone has any information that could help police please call 101 quoting CAD 8031/24July.