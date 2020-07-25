Police killer worked on the Isle of Wight as Dodgy Tree Surgeonon

Convicted cop Killer 18-year-old Jessie Cole, convicted of manslaughter following the death of PC Andrew Harper in Berkshire, worked as a tree surgeon on the Isle of Wight just weeks before the tragic incident last August, it has been revealed.

Henry Long, Albert Bowers and Jessie Cole – all travellers – had been accused of murdering 28-year-old PC Harper in August 2019, but were this week convicted of the lesser charge of manslaughter.

PC Harper was trying to stop the trio from stealing a quad bike when his ankles accidentally became caught up in a tow rope. He was dragged for a mile behind the killer’s car and died at the side of the road shortly after being found by colleagues from Thames Valley Police.

Cole worked with his father on the Isle of Wight as a tree surgeon in the weeks leading up to the killing of PC Harper.

Cole, who has been widely photographed laughing whilst being led into court, left school at the age of 14 and cannot read or write. He lived with his mum in Hampshire but occasionally stayed with his father and carried out work as a tree surgeon in Reading, Basingstoke and here on the Isle of Wight.

The thieving trio will be sentenced next week.