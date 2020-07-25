Police officers battle to save man after East London Stabbing

Police and Paramedics have been called to a man who has been stabbed multiple times on an East London street this evening.

Officers can be seen giving the man who has been stabbed a number of times life saving first aid treatment on Shorncliffe Road in East London on Friday night.

Officers were seen wrapping the man in a silver foiled blanket and treating a wound to his arm.

The Man has been treated by Paramedics and has been taken to hospital for treatment to a serious stab wound to his arm.

A crime scene has been established.

No arrests have been made and an investigation has been launched.

The Met Police have been approached for comment