 Police officers battle to save man after East London Stabbing
Police officers battle to save man after East London Stabbing

July 25, 2020
Police and Paramedics have been called to a man who has been stabbed multiple times on an East London street this evening.

Officers can be seen giving the man who has been stabbed a number of times life saving first aid treatment on  Shorncliffe Road in East  London on Friday night.

Officers were seen  wrapping the man in a silver foiled blanket and treating a wound to his arm.

The Man has been treated by Paramedics and has been taken to hospital for treatment  to  a serious stab wound to his arm.

A crime scene has been established.

No arrests have been made and an investigation has been launched.

The Met Police have been approached for comment 