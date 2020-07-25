The identity of a man travelling on a bus from Folkestone is being sought by officers investigating a reported assault.

On Thursday 9 July 2020 at around 9pm a woman was travelling on the bus from Folkestone to Sandgate when she reported being racially abused and spat at by another passenger. The incident was reported to Kent Police and officers have since carried out a number of enquiries in the local area.

A CCTV image has now been released as part of the investigation and officers would like to identify the man in the picture who may be able to assist them with their enquiries.

Anyone who recognises the person in the picture should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting reference 46/11786/20.