Twelve people have been charged with drugs and violence conspiracy offences following arrests made during a series of warrants executed by Specialist Crime officers in north London.

Those charged are as follows – they first appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 24 July

Ryan Gordon, 27 of Lynmouth Road, N16 was charged with:

– Three counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life;

– Two counts of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent;

– Conspiracy to murder;

– Possess ammunition with intent to endanger life.

Gordon, 25 of Lynmouth Road, N16, will first appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 29 July charged with:

– Two counts of conspiracy to supply a Class A controlled drug;

– Three counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life;

– Two counts of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent;

– Possess ammunition with intent to endanger life / enable another to do so;

– Conspiracy to murder.

Ahmed Omar, 29 of Provost Estate, N1 was charged with:

– Conspiracy to murder;

– Conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent;

– Possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life;

– Violent disorder;

– Threaten a person with a blade / sharply pointed article in a public place.

Luke Samuels, 21 of Pentland House, Stamford Hill, N16 was charged with one count of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Kofi Nyanor, 21 of Bouverie Road, N16 was charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, and conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.

Daniel Borja, 28 of Hillside Road, Hackney, N15 was charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, and possession of ammunition with intent to endanger life.

Hasan Hepyalcin, 29 of Hillside Road, Hackney, N15 was charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, and possession of ammunition with intent to endanger life.

Shahin Jalilzadeh, 19 of Beeston Drive, Cheshunt, was charged with two counts of conspiracy to supply a Class A controlled drug

Mya Coa, 21 of Mayes Road, N22 , will first appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 16 September charged with two counts of conspiracy to supply a Class A controlled drug.

Brandon Obeng, 21 of no fixed address, was charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, and conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.

Jameal Gordon, 28 of no fixed address, will first appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 29 July charged with:

– Two counts of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent;

– Two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life;

– Violent disorder;

– Threaten a person with a blade / sharply pointed article in a public place;

– Conspire to murder – potential victim one year of age or older;

– Two counts of being concerned in Supply of Class A drugs.

Jamal Gordon, 28 of no fixed address, was charged via postal charge requisition with conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. He will first appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 29 July.

They were all arrested on Thursday, 23 July following a series of morning warrants executed at addresses in north and east London, as part of an investigation being led by officers from Trident East, part of the Met’s Specialist Crime North team.

A 21-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman also arrested during the operation have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.