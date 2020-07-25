Two stabbed in Chiselhurst

Police say they were called at 20:52hrs tonight to Belmont Road following reports of men fighting. Two men were found with stab wounds (apparently by the Gordon Arms). They were both taken to hospital and their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Shortly after police took the report of men fighting in Belmont Road, they were alerted to a collision involving a van and pedestrian near to Slades Drive. A man, believed to be in his thirties, died at the scene. The van did not stop at the scene and was