Armed Police called to Saddlebrook Park caravan Park on the Isle of Sheppey

July 26, 2020
Armed police officers from Kent Police and around six SECAmb vehicles  have been called to an incident on the  the Isle of Sheppey.  Police were seen to enter  Saddlebrook Park site in Leysdown.   After a  woman is understood to have been ran over near the park.

Resident who watch the drama unfolded have said that the driver  look to have been armed to have been armed.  A vehicle has also been recovered by officers from Danes Drive nearby.

The Kent and Surrey and Sussex Air ambulance has also  been called to the Island but we are awaiting confirmation if this is  attending  one of the same incident 

The incident is ongoing.

 

 

More to follow 

 