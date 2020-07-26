Cyclist dies after East London collision

Police were called at 3.19am on Friday, 24 July to reports of a car in collision with a cyclist on Romford Road at its junction with Crosby Road, E7.

The cyclist was taken to hospital in a critical condition. He since died on Saturday, 25 July.

He has been identified as 31-year-old Jay Kristiansen from Romford.

His next of kin have been informed and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

The driver of the car believed to be involved did not stop at the scene and officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit launched an investigation.

On Saturday, 25 July a man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop at the scene of a collision and causing death by dangerous driving.

He has been released on bail to return on a date in late August.

Officers continue to appeal for witnesses and information. Anyone who witnessed the collision or has relevant dash cam footage is asked to call Chadwell Heath Traffic Garage on 020 8597 4874, quoting ref 961/24Jul.