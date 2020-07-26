Information is sought to help locate a missing man from Canterbury.

Ian Sharp was reported as missing from the Wincheap area of the city during the evening of Saturday 25 July 2020, having not been seen since the day before.

The 67-year-old is described as having a medium build, grey hair, a goatee beard and green eyes. He was reported to be wearing a long-sleeved thick green and black camouflage shirt with a German flag on the shoulder.

Anyone who knows of Ian’s whereabouts should call Kent Police on 101 quoting 25-1407.