 Man found with stab wounds after being hit by car in Croydon
Man found with stab wounds after being hit by car in Croydon

July 26, 2020
A man in his 20s was found with stab injuries. The man is also believed to have been injured after a collision with a vehicle. He was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital. His injuries have been assessed as non life-threatening. 

Police were called to Brafferton Road, south Croydon, shortly after 5pm  on Sunday, 26 July to reports of a stabbing. Officers attended along with paramedics from London Ambulance Service (LAS).

A spokesman for the Met Police said that:There have been no arrests.