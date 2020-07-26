Man found with stab wounds after being hit by car in Croydon

A man in his 20s was found with stab injuries. The man is also believed to have been injured after a collision with a vehicle. He was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital. His injuries have been assessed as non life-threatening.
Police were called to Brafferton Road, south Croydon, shortly after 5pm on Sunday, 26 July to reports of a stabbing. Officers attended along with paramedics from London Ambulance Service (LAS).
A spokesman for the Met Police said that:There have been no arrests.