UPDATED:Armed Police called to Saddlebrook Park caravan Park on the Isle of Sheppey

Armed police officers from Kent Police and around six SECAmb vehicles have been called to an incident on the the Isle of Sheppey.

Police were seen to enter Saddlebrook Park site in Leysdown. After a woman is understood to have been ran over near the park.

A white van and a grey BMW have both been recovered by Police contractors

Residents who watched the drama unfold have said that the driver looked to have been armed to have been armed.

A vehicle has also been recovered by officers from Danes Drive nearby.

The Kent and Surrey and Sussex Air ambulance has also been called to the Island in connection with the incident but later returned to its base in Redhill in Surrey

The incident is ongoing.

More to follow