UPDATED:Armed Police called to Saddlebrook Park caravan Park on the Isle of Sheppey

July 26, 2020
Armed police officers from Kent Police and around six SECAmb vehicles  have been called to an incident on the  the Isle of Sheppey. 

Police were seen to enter  Saddlebrook Park site in Leysdown.   After a  woman is understood to have been ran over near the park.

A white van and a grey BMW have both been recovered by Police contractors

Residents who watched the drama unfold have said that the driver  looked to have been armed to have been armed. 

A vehicle has also been recovered by officers from Danes Drive nearby.

 

The Kent and Surrey and Sussex Air ambulance has also  been called to the Island in connection with the incident  but later returned to its base in Redhill in Surrey 

 

The incident is ongoing.

 

 

More to follow 

 