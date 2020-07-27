A man who travelled from Sunderland to take part in a protest where he then kicked a police officer in the back has been jailed

A man who travelled from Sunderland to take part in a protest where he then kicked a police officer in the back has been sentenced.

Daniel Allan, aged 35 of Ridley Terrace, Sunderland appeared at Southwark Crown Court on Friday, 10 July after he earlier admitted a charge of violent disorder. He was sentenced to 28 months in custody.

On 13 June, Allan travelled from Sunderland to take part in a protest outside the Houses of Parliament in London. At approximately 3.15pm that day, Allan ran up to a group of police officers, kicking a police sergeant in the back, forcing him to fall to the ground.

The officer sustained bruising to his back but was thankfully not seriously injured.

A short while later, City of London Police officers recognised Allan due to his distinctive coloured clothing and he was arrested.

During interview, Allan expressed remorse for his actions and informed officers he travelled to London to help protect police and statues.

DI Neil Gunn, leading one of the investigations into recent disorder, said: “This was an unprovoked and cowardly attack against one of our officers which we completely condemn. We welcome this sentence and I hope this brings comfort to the officer who was kicked – I know he’ll share my disgust in Allan’s actions.

“Allan was truly caught red handed, his assault was not only shared widely on social media, it was also witnessed by a team of officers gathering video evidence. Thanks to the very distinctive colour of his shorts, he was arrested a short while later by City of London Police.

“Our investigations to trace those responsible for other acts of violence during demonstrations continue. As part of this we have released a number of images of people we want to speak with in connection. I would urge anyone with information on who they are to get in touch.”